GOP Officially Comes Out as the Anti-Immigration Party

It was the worst kept secret in Washington, but President Trump has finally made the Republican Party own up to its belief that immigration - not just illegal immigration - is bad. And they’re dead wrong.

Along with two other white men from non-border states, Senators Cotton (R-AR) and Perdue (R-GA), Trump is introducing a bill to cut immigration in half over the next 10 years and restrict it to a “skills-based” system. An aide to Cotton said the bill aims to “make America more competitive, raise wages for American workers, and create jobs.”

Unfortunately, further limiting immigration will have the opposite effect. Scholarly studies on this topic are clear - immigration raises wages and creates jobs.

Additionally, with the widely reported decline in US sperm counts (and no such decline among Asian, African, and South American populations), Republicans might need to answer the question of why they want the United States to whither on the vine instead of being constantly refreshed and replinished by vibrant and fertile newcomers.

And that’s just what immigration is - a shot in the arm of America. When our economy grows stale, when our population growth slows, when our small businesses decline, immigration is what renews those things. The best way to Make America Great Again™ is to throw open the front door, the back door, open all the windows, and hang a shiny new “Welcome!” sign for anyone who wants to come seeking a better life for their families.